IKEA facing backlash over racially insensitive Juneteenth menu
ATLANTA (WSYX) — Employees and customers at an IKEA store in Atlanta, Georgia, said the store's menu choice for the African-American holiday was racially insensitive. According to a photo shared with CBS 46, the store was planning to serve collard greens, fried chicken, mac and cheese, and watermelon to customers and employees, saying it was a way to "honor and preserve Black Americans in light of the Juneteenth holiday."fox28media.com