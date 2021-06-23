Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

IKEA facing backlash over racially insensitive Juneteenth menu

By Falycia Campbell
WTGS
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (WSYX) — Employees and customers at an IKEA store in Atlanta, Georgia, said the store's menu choice for the African-American holiday was racially insensitive. According to a photo shared with CBS 46, the store was planning to serve collard greens, fried chicken, mac and cheese, and watermelon to customers and employees, saying it was a way to "honor and preserve Black Americans in light of the Juneteenth holiday."

fox28media.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juneteenth#Backlash#Soul Food#Food Drink#Wsyx#African American#Mac#Black Americans#Cbs 46
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
News Break
IKEA
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Society
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Why IKEA Customers Are Furious Over This Holiday Menu

Maybe IKEA should have stuck with Swedish meatballs and lingonberry jam. Management at the IKEA in Atlanta decided to offer a special menu to honor Juneteenth on Saturday, June 19, but the idea backfired. After seeing the menu in an email on Friday, 33 store employees protested by calling in to say they would not be showing up to work on Saturday (via CBS46). Employees told CBS46 the menu choices, which included fried chicken, watermelon, and collard greens, were racially insensitive and ignorant. Watermelon and fried chicken have been used repeatedly in racist depictions of Black people for more than a century (via The Atlantic). The Atlanta IKEA repeated the mistake made by a private girls school in California that had to apologize after attempting to honor Black History Month by putting fried chicken and watermelon on its lunch menu several years ago.
Food & Drinkspraisebaltimore.com

Atlanta-Area IKEA Under Fire for Controversial Juneteenth Menu

One of the most popular furniture chains across the globe is taking heat for selections in a menu that was more stereotyping than celebrating Juneteenth and black culture. IKEA is facing backlash at a U.S. location over meals that were served to a lot of the store’s employees and now has that location’s manager “apologizing.”
Grocery & Supermakettalesbuzz.com

NAACP slams Ikea’s Juneteenth menu apology as ’empty’

Ikea’s apology for its controversial Juneteenth-themed lunch menu is leaving a bad taste in the mouth of Georgia’s black community leaders. An Atlanta branch of the Swedish big box store is under fire this week for what employees denounced as a highly offensive “special menu” curated to celebrate the holiday, which marks the emancipation of the last enslaved Americans.
RestaurantsWashington Times

IKEA Atlanta apologizes for Juneteenth menu that included fried chicken, watermelon

IKEA Atlanta apologized Wednesday after an employee lunch celebrating Juneteenth included menu items that were deemed racially insensitive. Employees told CBS46 the menu items in their building Saturday included fried chicken, watermelon, macaroni and cheese, and collard greens. News of the menu was sent to employees via email the day before, prompting 33 workers to call out sick, employees said.
RestaurantsEssence

Atlanta IKEA Celebrates Juneteenth With Stereotypical Menu

Local IKEA said it would honor Black Americans with menu including fried chicken and watermelon, while no Black people were among those who planned the meal, CBS reports. An Atlanta IKEA planned a lunch to “honor” Black Americans for Juneteenth. But it didn’t quite go as planned. An email that...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
rolling out

IKEA’s Juneteenth cafeteria menu angers Black workers (video)

Atlanta’s IKEA furniture store outraged many of its Black employees as they attempted to celebrate Juneteenth by offering a special menu in the store’s cafeteria. Employees were sent an e-mail with the menu beforehand that included items such as fried chicken, watermelon, mac and cheese and collard greens, which many employees considered insensitive. Part of the e-mail read that the menu and celebration were to “honor the perseverance of Black Americans and acknowledge the progress yet to be made.”
Food & DrinksPopculture

IKEA Store's Juneteenth Menu Infuriates Black Employees

An Atlanta-based IKEA is facing backlash after it created a Juneteenth menu that both employees and customers said perpetuated racial stereotypes. In an emailed letter to employees on Friday, the store's manager sent a Juneteenth menu that included fried chicken, watermelon, macaroni and cheese, and collard greens. Although the menu was meant as a way to "honor the perseverance of Black Americans and acknowledge the progress yet to be made," according to the initial email, many felt that it was racially insensitive and ignorant.
BusinessPosted by
Mashed

IKEA Finally Responded To Their Juneteenth Mistake

Yesterday, the management of an Atlanta-based IKEA attempted to address the fallout of their horribly executed Juneteenth menu that caused over 30 of their workers to call out of work. For many employees, the foods selected for the celebration were deemed offensive. A spokesperson for IKEA gave People a statement about how they had changed the menu "after receiving feedback that the foods that were selected are not reflective of the deeply meaningful traditional foods historically served as part of Juneteenth celebrations." The company also reiterated how they now treat Juneteenth as a paid holiday and that the Atlanta branch had recognized the holiday's existence for the past four years.
Atlanta, GAthesource.com

IKEA Apologizes After Workers Protest Juneteenth Lunch Menu

IKEA is apologizing for serving fried chicken on Juneteenth. A store in Atlanta, Georgia wanted to honor employees last Saturday with a holiday lunch menu. Along with the chicken, it included watermelon, mac-n-cheese, potato salad, collard greens and candied yams. This didn’t go over well with workers. More than 20 of them called out in protest, arguing the food has been used to stereotype Black people.
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Ahead of Pride festivities in Seattle, group faces backlash over complaints about ‘reparations fees’

As Pride weekend approaches and Seattle LGBTQ+ organizations are putting finishing touches on plans for their online and in-person festivities, one Capitol Hill group is receiving swift backlash for complaining about another event’s decision to charge white attendees “reparations fees.” (LGBTQ+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer/questioning, with the + denoting everything along the gender and sexuality spectrum.)
EconomyPosted by
EatThis

Coca-Cola Faces Major Backlash Over This Bottle Feature

If you were mildly confused when Coca-Cola introduced their "Share a Coke" campaign a few years back, you weren't the only one. When you picked up a bottle that read, Share a Coke with Michelle, but you didn't know anyone named Michelle, then… what was the point, right? Well, more recently, Coke has innovated so you can personalize your label to share a Coke with whomever you want—except some users have found that the system censors certain names, while it seems to greenlight some slurs. As a result, Coke has taken an unexpected stance.
POTUSNewsweek

Macy Gray Faces Angry Backlash Over Attack on 'Dated, Divisive' U.S. Flag

Grammy-award winning singer Macy Gray has sparked a lively social media reaction after she called for a new American flag which "represents all states and us." In an op-ed for MarketWatch, she said that the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 brought into focus the symbolism of the flag unfurled by protesters who ended up storming "the nation's most precious hut."
RestaurantsPosted by
103.1 Kickin Country

Chick-fil-A Food Hacks That Will Change Your Life

Everyone in Texas loves Chick-fil-A. It’s pretty much a fact and most would say its not up for discussion. I mean, have you seen the lines at a Chick-fil-A drive through?. I am sure you probably have your favorite thing that you order every time you go to Chick-fil-A. I personally love their mac & cheese and of course the waffle fries. If you are getting a bit bored of your usual order, and nothing else on the menu piques your interest, then I have the fix.
Restaurantskentlive.news

We tried the Starbucks vegan breakfast sandwich and loved it

Starbucks breakfast menu just got a new addition- and I'm here for it. I've liked Starbucks coffee (specifically the Blonde roast) for years now, but I always struggle finding something to eat when I go in. I don't eat dairy which rules out the majority of the pastry case and...