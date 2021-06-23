Cancel
Chicago, IL

Chicago Could Soon See Another Day Where No One Dies From COVID, City’s Top Doc Says

By Kelly Bauer
blockclubchicago.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Chicago could soon see a day where no one dies from coronavirus, the city’s top doctor said Tuesday. All of Chicago’s COVID-19 metrics are headed in the right way, Dr. Allison Arwady, head of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said during a Tuesday livestream. The city’s averaging 42 new confirmed cases per day, fewer than 10 people with COVID-19 are being hospitalized per day and two people are dying per day from the virus.

blockclubchicago.org
