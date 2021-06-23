Cancel
NFL

Roger Goodell: Bears 'looking to the long term' with Arlington Park bid

By Chris Emma
670 The Score
670 The Score
 8 days ago

The Bears are “looking to the long term” with their bid on the Arlington Park property, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday while declining to further speculate on the team’s future at Soldier Field.

670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

Roger Goodell
