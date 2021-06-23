New HQ building at St. E's West a highlight of $11B GSA budget request

Notice is hereby given that specifications and proposal forms for Project B are available from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. weekdays, at the office of Char-West COG, One Veterans Way, Suite 202, Carnegie, PA 15106, (412) 279-3333. Please call the COG office before coming to the COG office so that we can have your Bid Specifications ready for you, to keep social distancing in place. Documents may be received by mail for an additional non-refundable fee of $10.00 per set, make the $10.00 check payable to Char-West COG. Mail both postage check and engineer's fee check to the COG office.