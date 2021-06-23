Shawnee Schools Awarded 21st CCLC Grant
Shawnee Public Schools has been awarded its fifth Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant for Horace Mann and Jefferson Elementary Schools. "We are excited to continue providing our 21st Century Community Learning Center program," said Dr. April Grace, superintendent. "These funds help us meet an important need for our students and families with extended time beyond the school day during the year and unique offerings during the summer months."