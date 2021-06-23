Cancel
Shawnee, OK

Shawnee Schools Awarded 21st CCLC Grant

By Natasha Dunagan
countywidenews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShawnee Public Schools has been awarded its fifth Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant for Horace Mann and Jefferson Elementary Schools. "We are excited to continue providing our 21st Century Community Learning Center program," said Dr. April Grace, superintendent. "These funds help us meet an important need for our students and families with extended time beyond the school day during the year and unique offerings during the summer months."

www.countywidenews.com
