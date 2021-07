Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland aren’t working towards an end with Rick and Morty. Years ago, their hit show received the mother of all renewals to the tune of 70 episodes over a non-specific number of seasons. Considering how often Harmon’s last big TV project, Community, struggled to get renewed every year, Rick and Morty’s success was a bit of a reversal of fortune. Now, as Harmon and his cast have wrapped on their fifth season, which debuts this weekend, and with yet more to come, they just seem to be enjoying the batshit ride that Rick and Morty has been.