Who should Hawks assign to Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 1?

NBA.com senior writer Steve Aschburner joined the Midday Show to preview the Eastern Conference Finals. Steve said it would take ‘extremes’ for the Atlanta Hawks to beat the Milwaukee Bucks. Also, who do they put on Giannis Antetokounmpo?

92.9 The Game

Has Collins Shown He’s a Max Guy?

Former General Manager of the Phoenix Suns Ryan McDonough joined Dukes and Bell to talk about the Hawks in the NBA Eastern Conference finals. The conversation pivoted to John Collins and his pending free agency.
TheDailyBeast

Milwaukee Bucks Await Imaging on Star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Hyperextended Knee

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo injured his left knee Tuesday night, forcing him to bow out of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. With only seven minutes left in the third quarter against the Atlanta Hawks, Antetokounmpo jumped to contest Clint Capela’s dunk. He landed awkwardly on his left leg, causing his knee to buckle. The Bucks said it’s a hyperextended left knee, and he’s undergoing imaging to assess the damage. Antetokounmpo fell to the floor, staying there for a few minutes until his brother and teammate, Thanasis, helped him up and walked him off the court. The Hawks ultimately won the game 110-88, tying up the series at 2-2. Antetokounmpo’s status for Game 5 is up in the air as the Bucks await the imaging results. “We’ll see what happens with Giannis,” said Bucks small forward, Khris Middleton. “It would be great if he plays, but if not, we still have a capable team of going out there and winning.”
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Mike Budenholzer Speaks Before Game 2 About Giannis Antetokounmpo's Free Throw Routine

The Milwaukee Bucks lost the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals at home on Wednesday to the Atlanta Hawks. Game 2 is on Friday night in Milwaukee. On Friday morning Sam Amick of The Atheltic reported that the Hawks were not in favor of how long Antetokounmpo takes at the free throw line (Tweet below from Amick, and article from The Atheltic in the hyperlink).
Antetokounmpo, Capela injuries

UNDATED (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals after undergoing an MRI on his injured left knee in the third quarter of a 110-88 game 4 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. Hawks Center Clint Capela is listed...