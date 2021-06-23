Who should Hawks assign to Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 1?

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo injured his left knee Tuesday night, forcing him to bow out of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. With only seven minutes left in the third quarter against the Atlanta Hawks, Antetokounmpo jumped to contest Clint Capela’s dunk. He landed awkwardly on his left leg, causing his knee to buckle. The Bucks said it’s a hyperextended left knee, and he’s undergoing imaging to assess the damage. Antetokounmpo fell to the floor, staying there for a few minutes until his brother and teammate, Thanasis, helped him up and walked him off the court. The Hawks ultimately won the game 110-88, tying up the series at 2-2. Antetokounmpo’s status for Game 5 is up in the air as the Bucks await the imaging results. “We’ll see what happens with Giannis,” said Bucks small forward, Khris Middleton. “It would be great if he plays, but if not, we still have a capable team of going out there and winning.”