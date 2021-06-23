Jackson Police Department building under construction

The Jackson Police Department will be adjusting its services starting Monday, June 28. The department is set to begin demolition and construction for a new lobby. While that is happening, the main lobby will be closed to the public, “for safety reasons,” Director Elmer Hitt said.

“This construction has been needed for many years, as the concrete and underlying base material has broken down over time. The deterioration has now become a safety hazard for the citizens we serve and must be repaired,” Hitt said. “We look forward to re-opening the lobby after a few weeks with a new sidewalk, ramp, and stairs.”

Jackson Police Department officials are directing citizens to call the records department at (517) 788-4120 for background checks, accident reports, fingerprinting, and copies of police reports (FOIA).

For other needs such as firearm purchase permits and registration, private property crash reports, sex offender registration or other general questions call their service desk at (517) 768-8700.

“As always, any need for a police officer should be routed through 911,” Hitt said. “Even in a non-emergency situation – all officers are dispatched through 911.”

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook