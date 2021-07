As media starts to grow in its representation, more genderfluid and non-binary celebrities are starting to come center stage and share their stories. Gender, like sexuality, is a spectrum and many people fall within one end of it or the other. However, there are some people who fall in-between and are open about their non-binary identities, neither identifying as female or male. As the concept of the gender binary slowly starts to recede, it does make you wonder what people’s gender identities would look like if they were never introduced to the binary in the first place (we could have a much deeper and more beautiful expression of gender!).