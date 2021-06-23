Cancel
TV Series

Strange Planet

Nathan Pyle's Strange Planet is getting the TV treatment. Apple TV+ has handed out a 10-episode, straight-to-series order for an animated series based on Pyle's webcomic and best-selling…

SlashGear

Apple orders Strange Planet animation from Nathan Pyle and Dan Harmon

Strange Planet, a webcomic series about aliens who use curious language to detail their growing understanding of Earth, will be turned into an animated series destination for Apple TV+. The comic series was launched by artist Nathan Pyle in 2019; it quickly grew in popularity across social media, earning its creator millions of followers on Instagram.
Rick and Morty’s Dan Harmon Creates Strange Planet Animated Series for Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Wants To Expand Its Original Animated Output With A New Comedy Series Based On Nathan Pyle’s Alien Planet webcomics and graphic novels. By due date, Alien Planet follows “wide-eyed, bright blue creatures from a planet that has much in common with Earth. The aliens sunbathe and sneeze, but describe these actions with phrases like ‘sun damage’ and ‘facial fluid explosions’.”
Apple will produce an animated series based on Nathan Pyle’s ‘Strange Planet’ webcomic

Apple is adapting Nathan Pyle’s webcomic and series of best-selling graphic novels into an animated TV+ series, according to . Started in 2019, Strange Planet follows a group of blue aliens who describe the activities they’re doing in unusual ways. For example, in one strip they say of a cat, “If we gently admire the softness, we don’t experience the sharpness.” The webcomic is immensely popular on Instagram, where more than 6.1 million accounts follow it.
Apple TV+ prepares a visit to Nathan Pyle’s whimsical Strange Planet

Dan Harmon will reportedly turn Nathan Pyle’s humorous Strange Planet webcomic into an Apple TV+ animated series. This will combine a comic that’s already become a series of best-selling graphic novels with the creator/writer of Rick and Morty. This post contains affiliate links. Cult of Mac may earn a commission...
‘Strange Planet’ TV Series, Based on the Popular Webcomic, Heading to Apple TV+ With Dan Harmon

Strange Planet, the immensely funny and often sweet webcomic from Nathan Pyle, is becoming an Apple TV+ series. Apple gave the animated series a straight-to-series order, with Pyle and Rick and Morty and Community creator Dan Harmon executive producing. Like the comic that inspired it, Strange Planet will follow beings from another planet as they deal with everyday situations and complexities in comedic ways.
