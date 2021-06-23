Strange Planet

Whoever hasn’t heard of Isaac Asimov and read any of his stories, it’s time to sit down and focus on a few of the classics so you can better understand the upcoming Foundation series from a deeper standpoint. Thankfully the trailer makes things pretty clear since the Empire that’s been running things for so long is dying as it’s announced, and yet one thing that anyone in a seat of power is bound to do is hold onto that power for as long as they possibly can. This usually means doing anything and everything, without limits or boundaries, to maintain that same power base, no matter how horrible one must become. Those that are called revolutionaries are often those who seek another means by which to evolve, survive, and even break away from old habits that might have caused the fall in the first place. But power is, as many have seen, not an easy thing to let go of, and as a result, the struggle that will be seen in the Foundation series on Apple TV+ already looks like it will be tense and will possibly lead to an epic buildup within the series.