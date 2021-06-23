Cancel
NBA

Pistons win Draft Lottery, Cavaliers get No. 3 selection

Vindy.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Pistons did a lot of losing this season, finishing with the second-worst record in the NBA and the franchise’s worst record in nearly 30 years. The Pistons won the NBA draft lottery on Tuesday night, grabbing the No. 1 pick in the July 29 draft and presumably the chance to select Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham. If the Pistons keep the pick, it’ll be the first time they select No. 1 overall since taking Bob Lanier in 1970.

