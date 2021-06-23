Cancel
Silicon Jumpers Make This Wire-Free Breadboard Programmable

By Dan Maloney
hackaday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no doubting the utility of the trusty solderless breadboard, but you have to admit they’re less than perfect. They’re not ideal for certain types of circuits, of course, but that’s less of a problem than those jumper wires. The careless will end up with their components hopeless tangled in a rat’s nest of jumpers, while the fastidious will spend far more time making the jumpers neat and tidy than actually prototyping the circuit itself. What to do?

Technologyhackaday.com

SMART Response XE Turned Pocket BASIC Playground

Ever since the SMART Response XE was brought to our attention back in 2018, we’ve been keeping a close lookout for projects that make use of the Arduino-compatible educational gadget. Admittedly it’s taken a bit longer than we’d expected for the community to really start digging into the capabilities of the QWERTY handheld, but occasionally we see an effort like this port of BASIC to the SMART Response XE by [Dan Geiger] that reminds us of why we were so excited by this device to begin with.
Technologyhackaday.com

Robotic Ball-Bouncing Platform Learns New Tricks

[T-Kuhn]’s Octo-Bouncer platform has learned some new tricks since we saw it last. If you haven’t seen it before, this device uses computer vision from a camera mounted underneath its thick, clear acrylic platform to track a ball in 3D space, and make the necessary (and minute) adjustments needed to control the ball’s movements with a robotic platform in real time.
Computersphoronix.com

Linux 5.14 Ready With Light Sensor + Human Presence Detection For Newer AMD Laptops

The HID subsystem updates for Linux 5.14 continue improving consumer device support from newer AMD Ryzen laptops to multi-touch improvements. As covered recently, AMD posted their first big set of updates to the AMD-SFH Linux driver for "next-gen" support, their first sizable update since the Sensor Fusion Hub driver was mainlined at the end of 2020 for hooking up the sensor functionality on these laptops. That new support amounts to bringing up now previous generation Renoir (Ryzen 4000 series) laptop coverage and recently launched Cezanne (Ryzen 5000) series support.
Electronicshackaday.com

Astronomic Patio Light Timer

Not satisfied with the handheld remote control for his outdoor patio lights, [timabram] decided to build an automatic timer using an ESP8266. He’s using a set of string lights from Costco, but as you dig into his project you’ll see the method he uses can be applied to almost any set of lights that have a remote.
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Raspberry Pi 8 channel relay board

Raspberry Pi users may be interested in a new 8 channel relay board named the PiRelay 8, specifically created for the Raspberry Pi range of mini PC systems. The relay board allows you to connect up to 8 appliances and comes equipped with a 4.3 inch capacitive touchscreen LCD display and will fit standard 40 Pin GPIO connections. The board features a relay status indicator and features open source hardware and software together with a Optocoupler EL357NC, on-board USB input, relay selection jumper and more.
Technologyhackaday.com

Machine-Vision Archer Makes You The Target, If You Dare

We’ll state right up front that it’s a really, really bad idea to let a robotic archer shoot an apple off of your head. You absolutely should not repeat what you’ll see in the video below, and if you do, the results are all on you. That said, [Kamal Carter]’s...
Lifestylemakeuseof.com

3 DIY Arduino Projects to Make Outdoor Play Safer This Summer

Most kids would agree that summer is the best season for outdoor play. When the sun is shining and the birds are singing, gardens and parks can feel like serene places. But do you ever wonder what dangers the outside world could hold?. Of course you do. This offers a...
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Machine learning with Pi Adafruit BrainCraft HAT

If you are interested in building machine learning projects using the Raspberry Pi mini PC you may be interested in a new development accessory created by the team over at Adafruit aptly named the BrainCraft HAT. The idea behind the BrainCraft HAT is that you’d be able to “craft brains” for Machine Learning on the EDGE, with Microcontrollers and Microcomputers, explains Adafruit.
Computershackaday.com

ESP32 Turned Handy SWD Flasher For NRF52 Chips

Got an nRF52 or nRF51 device you need to flash? Got an ESP32 laying around collecting dust? If so, then firmware hacking extraordinaire [Aaron Christophel] has the open source code you need. His new project allows the affordable WiFi-enabled microcontroller to read and write to the internal flash of Nordic nRF52 series chips via their SWD interface. As long as you’ve got some jumper wires and a web browser, you’re good to go.
Electronicshackaday.com

Wiggling Screen And DLP Power This Volumetric POV Display

It seems like the world is ready for a true 3D display. We’ve seen them in sci-fi for decades now, with the ability to view a scene from any angle and inspect it up close. They’ve remained elusive, but that might just be changing thanks to this open-source persistence-of-vision volumetric display.
Computershackaday.com

Quick And Simple Morse Decoder

[Rostislav Persion] wrote a simple Morse Code decoder to run on his Arduino and display the text on an LCD shield. This is probably the simplest decoder possible, and thus its logic is pretty straightforward to follow. Simplicity comes at a price — changing the speed requires changing constants in the code. We would like to see this hooked up to a proper Morse code key, and see how fast [Rostislav] could drive it before it conks out.
Technologyhackaday.com

Dumping 90’s Honda ECU Programming With Arduino

[P1kachu] owns a pair of early 1990’s Honda’s with custom tuning on their stock ECUs, and after having to get the ECU repaired on his ’93 civic, he found himself going down the rabbit hole of Honda ECU EPROM chips. During the repair process, the tuning shop owner, or [Tuner-san]...
Electronicshackaday.com

A Robot To Top Up Your Tesla

The convenience of just plugging in your car in the evening and not going into a gas station is great as long as you remember to do the plugging. You really don’t want to get caught with an empty battery while you’re in a rush. [Pat Larson]’s Tesla plugging robot might be a handy insurance policy if you count forgetfulness among your weaknesses.
HousingPosted by
GeekyGadgets

McQueen EDC pocket knife hits Kickstarter from $175

If you are in the market for a new EDC pocket kinfe you might be interested in a new design from BP Knives called the McQueen. The compact folding and locking pocket knife features a CPM-4V blade, minimal components, and all steel construction. “Designed and constructed in the United States, this rugged, functional, and elegant knife is the ideal tool for every day carry.”
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

The greatest programmer Decalogue

You will learn and master one programming language, you will stick to it, and you will claim things like: “Java is faster than Python”, “C is the best programming language”, can be applied to other tools and services too: “MySQL is much better than PostgreSQL”, “Vim is the best IDE out there”, “Why you should pick AWS instead of GCP”.
RetailPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Biscuit upgradable ceramic iPhone wireless charger

Chargers and cables have become an environmental problem since the introduction of the smartphone just over 10 years ago, to the point where Apple no longer includes power supplies in their packaging for their latest iPhone devices. One solution to help reduce the need to upgrade and dispose of older charges is Biscuit a zirconia ceramic, upgradable wireless charger that can be upgraded to “endure generations of technology”.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Save 50% on Audio Damage’s Phosphor 3 additive synthesizer

Plugin Boutique has announced an exclusive sale on the Phosphor 3 synth by Audio Damage, offering a 50% discount on the instrument plugin modeled on the vintage digital additive alphaSyntauri synthesizer from the early 80s. The original alphaSyntauri required an Apple IIe to operate, but Audio Damage have gone ahead...