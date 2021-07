When reliever David Hale entered Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals, Phillies manager Joe Girardi had a choice: Either Hale would enter the game then, or he would enter the game in a late inning. Girardi chose the former, and the results were disasterous. Hale, the club's mop up reliever, allowed all three inherited runners to score, as well as three of his own. The Phillies front office had seen enough.