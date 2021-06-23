St. Mary's Commissioners seek NAS gate crosswalk

Defense dollars may be used to build a sidewalk and crosswalk at Naval Air Station Patuxent River’s first two gates along Three Notch Road. Commissioners gave their blessing to a grant application to the Defense Community Infrastructure Program to build the sidewalk, which would run from the base’s Gate 1 at the intersection of Pegg Road to Gate 2 at Great Mills Road, and also build a crosswalk across Three Notch Road to Great Mills Road.