Four Portland Thorns FC players named to USWNT roster for Tokyo Olympics

Portland Report
Portland Report
 8 days ago

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) The Portland Thorns announced Wednesday that four members of the team were named to the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) roster, KATU reports.

Midfielders Crystal Dunn and Lindsey Horan, goalkeeper Adrianna Franch and defender Becky Sauerbrunn will represent the U.S. this summer in the Tokyo Olympics.

It will be Franch’s first time on the roster in the Olympics, Dunn and Horan’s second Olympics and Sauerbrunn’s third Olympics.

The USWNT will play Sweden on July 21, New Zealand on July 24 and Australia on Aug. 9, in group play.

The Olympic quarterfinals are scheduled to take place on July 30. The semifinals are scheduled for Aug. 2.

The bronze medal match will occur on Aug. 5 and the gold medal match on Aug. 6, concluding the tournament.

Before the team leaves for Japan, the USWNT will play Send-Off matches against Mexico on July 1 and July 5, officials said.

Portland, OR
ABOUT

With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

