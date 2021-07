Medtech contract manufacturers such as Minnetronix often avoid making their own devices. But CEO Jeremy Maniak had a different idea. Minnetronix Medical (St. Paul, Minn.) is closing on its quarter-century mark, and Jeremy Maniak has been with the company more than half of that time. Promoted into the corner office in early 2020, he has some unique ideas about how to position the medtech contract manufacturer for growth over the next 25 years.