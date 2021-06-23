Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Ikea’s watermelon, fried chicken Juneteenth menu outrages employees

By Chris Hopkins
AL.com
AL.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An Ikea store in Atlanta is under fire over a food menu it put together that it said was to honor the Juneteenth holiday, according to WGCL. The Juneteenth menu contained fried chicken, watermelon, mac and cheese and collard greens. It was going to be available to all employees on Saturday to “honor and persevere Black Americans” on Juneteenth, the store stated in an email sent to employees, according to the report.

