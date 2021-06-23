Cancel
Marlborough, MA

Hologic receives European approval for viral test sales

By Sam Bonacci
Worcester Business Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarlborough medical technology company Hologic has been granted European approval for an assay quantifying the viral load of human cytomegalovirus in a patient. In a press release announcing the CE Mark approval, as European health regulations are known, the company said its Aptima CMV Quant assay is intended for use to aid in the diagnosis and management of solid-organ transplant patients and hematopoietic stem cell transplant patients. These patients must have levels of CMV monitored, according to the company.

