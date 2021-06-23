Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Live Music, Food And Drinks Will Be Available At Copernicus Center’s Summer Concert Series

By Maia McDonald
blockclubchicago.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Saturday evenings in July and August are going to look a bit livelier in Jefferson Park. The Copernicus Foundation announced the lineup for its 2021 Outdoor Summer Concert Series, which will take place Saturdays July 10-Aug. 28 at the center, 5216 W. Lawrence Ave. Attendees will be able to listen to live music as well as enjoy a full bar and kitchen menu, according to its website.

blockclubchicago.org
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Jefferson Park, IL
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Copernicus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#The Copernicus Foundation#Modern Day Romeos#Queen Explosion#Coronavirus#The Copernicus Center#Block Club Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related