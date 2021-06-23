Live Music, Food And Drinks Will Be Available At Copernicus Center’s Summer Concert Series
CHICAGO — Saturday evenings in July and August are going to look a bit livelier in Jefferson Park. The Copernicus Foundation announced the lineup for its 2021 Outdoor Summer Concert Series, which will take place Saturdays July 10-Aug. 28 at the center, 5216 W. Lawrence Ave. Attendees will be able to listen to live music as well as enjoy a full bar and kitchen menu, according to its website.blockclubchicago.org