St. Mary’s Democrat Central Committee Seeks Female Or Non-Binary Person To Fill Vacancy

CALIFORNIA, Md. -- The St. Mary's County Democratic Central Committee is seeking to fill a vacancy on the Committee. Because the Committee must be gender-balanced, this position is open only to female or non-binary applicants. To be eligible for consideration, an individual must be a registered Democrat voter in St. Mary's County, MD. This is an unpaid position. The successful applicant will serve out the remainder of the current term, which ends in December 2022.