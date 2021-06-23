Big Plans Hatched In Hangar 11

Inside Hangar 11 at the Shawnee Regional Airport, big plans are being hatched involving Pacific Air Holdings, LLC, and their maintenance company, KSNL Aero. Co-owner Darrin Loftin said on June 10 that KSNL will soon be working on the first of 15 50-passenger aircraft from an undisclosed company. Loftin estimates that the maintenance work on these King Air planes will take about two years, and they have other jobs being negotiated or lined up, as well.