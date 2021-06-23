Cancel
Hiss Golden Messenger Beautifully Processes the Pandemic Blues on 'Quietly Blowing It'

By Jonathan Bernstein
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past half-decade, M.C. Taylor has released four new albums (and a slew of outtakes compilations and live records) under the moniker of his country-soul recording outfit, Hiss Golden Messenger. But more impressive than the sheer quantity of the North Carolina singer-songwriter’s output is the degree of spiritual sensitivity, compositional craft, and high-stakes emotional urgency Taylor has been able to bring to each collection in such quick succession.

Musicvinylmeplease.com

Inside Listening: Hiss Golden Messenger

In Inside Listening, a new series from VMP, we’ll be holding up a lens to the sacred listening spaces of various vinyl collectors from all over, one collection at a time. In honor of his new album, Quietly Blowing It, which is out June 25, we took a visual tour through the personal listening space of MC Taylor (Hiss Golden Messenger), as Taylor gave us a track-by-track breakdown of the new record.
MusicJamBase

Today’s New Albums: The Mountain Goats, Hiss Golden Messenger, Modest Mouse, Lucy Dacus & More

Each week Release Day Picks profiles new LPs and EPs Team JamBase will be checking out on release day Friday. This week we highlight new albums by The Mountain Goats, Hiss Golden Messenger, Modest Mouse, Lucy Dacus, Hiatus Kaiyote, Grateful Dead, Jerry Garcia Band, T. Hardy Morris, Michael League, Sault and Big Atomic. Read on for more insight into the records we have all queued up to spin.
Musicarcamax.com

Album reviews: H.E.R., Hiss Golden Messenger, Joey Spampinato tribute

(MBK Entertainment / RCA ***) Gabriella Wilson got her start as a child star, and since she became H.E.R. in 2016 her career has caught fire, including her showstopping “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl this year, her best song Grammy for “I Can’t Breathe,” and her best original song Oscar for “Fight for You” from "Judas and the Black Messiah."
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Quietly Blowing It

The crickets come in early on Quietly Blowing It, between the second and third songs. As the rustic, two-step rhythm of “The Great Mystifier” winds down, the guitars are replaced by the quiet burble of insects, a lonesome nighttime ambience interrupted by a lurch into the stumbling, country-funk dirge “Mighty Dollar.” It’s an odd bit of sequencing: a solitary sound bridging two songs that are the opposite of solitary. It’s also a familiar bit of sequencing: M.C. Taylor used a similar backdrop on Hiss Golden Messenger’s 2011 album Poor Moon and again on 2014’s Lateness of Dancers. Those were daring arrangements, especially the latter, which found the North Carolina countryside to be a lively collaborator. By contrast, the crickets on Quietly Blowing It sound more like shorthand, a nod to what worked before. This attempt to transport you to some stretch of woods or to a front porch at sunset instead only reminds you that this is an artist beginning to repeat himself.
