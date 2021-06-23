Council recognizes ‘Kick It for a Cause’ charity founders
WOBURN - The City Council last night heralded a pair Woburn Memorial High School alumni for their steadfast commitment to the cause of suicide prevention. At the outset of last night’s council meeting in City Hall, the aldermen unanimously adopted a resolution crediting local residents Noah Dhaliwal and Samuel Gerry for founding Woburn’s “Kick It for a Cause”, the city’s first-ever kickball tournament aimed at raising the community’s awareness around depression and suicide.homenewshere.com