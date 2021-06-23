Cancel
Woburn, MA

Council recognizes ‘Kick It for a Cause’ charity founders

By PATRICK BLAIS
 8 days ago

WOBURN - The City Council last night heralded a pair Woburn Memorial High School alumni for their steadfast commitment to the cause of suicide prevention. At the outset of last night’s council meeting in City Hall, the aldermen unanimously adopted a resolution crediting local residents Noah Dhaliwal and Samuel Gerry for founding Woburn’s “Kick It for a Cause”, the city’s first-ever kickball tournament aimed at raising the community’s awareness around depression and suicide.

