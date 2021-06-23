Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Watch now: A Coopers hawk visits a backyard pond

By Dee Kidd
tucson.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Coopers hawk cools off with a sip and a dip in a pond in late June 2021. The northwest homeowner says he visits most days around 2 p.m. Video courtesy of Dee Kidd.

tucson.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coopers#Hawk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Sanibel, FLsantivachronicle.com

Cooper’s Hawk

Seldom seen on the islands, but photographed at The Sanctuary Golf Club, the Cooper’s Hawk, Accipiter cooperii, is a Sweet Shot that might be more often seen in northern states that many of our Sanibel residents travel to for the summer. However, it is a great bird of prey to look out for throughout the year on the islands and throughout Southwest Florida.
PetsColumbus Telegram

WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Shadow

Hello! My name is Shadow and I’m a six-year-old Husky who will be available for adoption from the Paws and Claws Adoption Center very soon. My pals at Paws and Claws will be having me spayed next week and they keep me up to date on my vaccinations. I will also be microchipped. They say it will be Thursday or Friday of next week that I’ll be ready for my new home.
Lifestylechesapeakefamily.com

Visit Allen Pond Park in PG County for an Entire Day of Fun!

Looking for a day of fun on a budget? Visit Allen Pond Park in PG County! At this 85-acre multi-use park you’ll find a fitness trail, picnic sites, two playgrounds, walking and biking trail, ball fields, and a basketball court. It’s also home to the Bowie Ice Arena, Bowie Skate Park, Robert V. Setera Amphitheater, and Opportunity Park. After seeing all this park has to offer, you’ll be wondering why you haven’t been spending more time there.
SocietyWiscnews.com

WATCH NOW: Rock Around the Block

Runners, walkers and community members showed up on June 19 to the two-room Lone Rock schoolhouse in the town of Orange for Rock Around the Block. The event, aimed at raising funds for the maintenance and restoration of the schoolhouse that last operated in the 1960s, returned in 2021 after a year off due to COVID-19. Attendees enjoyed a 4.5 mile walk/run, lunch, silent auction, games and the chance to tour the schoolhouse. Organizers are hoping to use the funds raised from this year's event to fix a chair lift inside the schoolhouse.
Entertainmenttetongravity.com

​WATCH NOW: STOKE THE FIRE TEASER

TGR’s 26th annual film release STOKE THE FIRE explores our athletes’ evolution within skiing and the pure joy that manifests from that process. The stoke means different things to different people based on where they are in their evolution. For some it is about committing to a new world, a lifestyle, and the friendships that blossom from that commitment. The choice to enter this world is a spark, and with every new experience the fire grows. With more knowledge comes more exploration, both physically and geographically, that helps to understand what those raw experiences connected with nature do for the soul. With more experience an examination of our shared history becomes important, and ultimately some of us might want to test our limits at the upper echelon of what is possible by drawing upon the sum of our knowledge and experiences. While the answers we find are different for everyone the pursuit of this evolution is something sacred, the pursuit is what stokes the fire. Thanks to our partners at Atomic, Black Diamond, GSS, Helly Hansen, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, K2, Kastle, Mica Heli, 1%, onX, Protect Our Winters, Red Bull, Scott, Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, The Ski Journal, Third Edge Heli, Tincup, The North Face, Volkl, and Yeti. The worldwide tour for Stoke the Fire launches in September - if you are interested in licensing the film to bring it to your town, fill out our licensing request form here!
EntertainmentGrand Island Independent

Watch Now: Kelly Wentz

Early this year, she traded in handcuffs and sirens for soft quilts, colorful fabrics and lively patterns. She’s the new owner of The Quilter’s Cottage, a quilting shop at Hilltop Mall.
PetsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Rabbit Walks into a Cake Shop

Birthday cakes are one of the most important aspects of any birthday, and it is important that the person whose birthday it is gets just the flavor that they enjoy so that they can enjoy their own birthday cake. The bunny in this joke knows that to be true. For...
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Grizzly Bear Kills Cattle On the Side of Road

If you're a vegan, we have nothing but respect for you. You've made a wise, eco-friendly choice. A plant-based diet is good for the earth, and if we switched over, we'd probably be able to fit into our lucky jeans again before too long. Vegans of the world, we salute you.
Posted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Bison Sends Charging Pit Bull Airborne

Watch as this reckless tourist‘s pit bull is sent flying by a fully grown bison after charging the wild animal from their vehicle. There are… So, so many things to say about this footage. Firstly, the footage hails from 2014. Ample time has passed for the poster, Miranda Dendys, to face charges by Yellowstone Nation Park Rangers over reckless endangerment on multiple fronts.
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Scenic releases Americas cruise-and-land programme

Scenic has released a full programme of 2022-23 North and Central America Voyages on expedition yacht Scenic Eclipse (pictured) and land tours that can be combined with a cruise. The programme features four new sailings and five ‘land journeys’ and Scenic is offering a 20% discount per person on the...
Baraboo, WIWiscnews.com

WATCH NOW: 'Ready, Set, Explore' at Devil's Lake State Park

Devil’s Lake State Park naturalist Sue Johansen-Mayoleth led families in “Ready, Set, Explore” July 1, starting at the park’s nature center. Participants hiked around the park near Baraboo, learning about the natural world and documenting their observations. Johansen-Mayoleth said the park started hosting outdoor recreation activities in early June after...
Food & Drinkstucson.com

Teatro Carmen owners seek photos, memories from the venue

The new owners of downtown’s Teatro Carmen are looking for your family’s memories. Herb Stratford and his nonprofit Stratford Art Works, Inc., are on the hunt for photos, flyers, recordings, oral histories or any item that may have come out of the building during its 106-year-old history. Located at 380...
Michigan StatePosted by
97.5 NOW FM

My Trip To Pictured Rocks in The Michigan UP (gallery)

Our state has so much natural beauty, and I’m embarrassed to say I’ve only been to the UP once, and I so badly want to go back. We went to see Tahquamenon Falls, Munising Falls, The Soo Locks, and a boat tour of the Painted Rocks. And while we were there it felt like we were in another world. The air is so clean up there, the people are very nice and there is so much to see and do.