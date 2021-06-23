Duran Duran, New Kids, Bret Michaels Added to 'Behind the Music' Lineup: Watch the Trailer

For those feeling wolverine levels of hunger for further Duran Duran backstory, Paramount Plus’ revival of the “Behind the Music” franchise plans to meet that need with an episode’s worth of memories — careless, careful or otherwise — devoted to the band. The platform is announcing today the addition of Duran Duran, New Kids on the Block and Bret Michaels episodes, along with a trailer that reveals glimpses of the first eight, dates for which have now been set.