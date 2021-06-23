Cancel
Health

MassHealth brings $8B annually to the state, new report says

By Sam Bonacci
Worcester Business Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Foundation has released a report detailing the $8 billion financial impact that MassHealth has on the state. In the five-part MassHealth Impact Series, the foundation analyzed the state’s Medicaid program, which serves more than 2 million people. According to a release, it found MassHealth brings in more than $8 billion annually in federal funding, an amount sevenfold larger than the next source of federal revenue, and federal dollars cover nearly half the cost of the program.

State
Massachusetts State
