MassHealth brings $8B annually to the state, new report says

The Center for Health Information and Analysis (CHIA) has released its annual update of provider price variation in the Massachusetts commercial health insurance market. The dashboard, which is available online, has been updated with data through calendar year 2019 for acute care hospitals and calendar year 2018 for physician groups. The findings examine both relative price, comparing the average provider prices, while accounting for differences in patient acuity, the types of services providers deliver to patients, and the different insurance product types that payers offer to their member, according to a Friday press release from CHIA.