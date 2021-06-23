Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

Rain cools Phoenix area overnight, more showers to come

By Associated Press
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 8 days ago
PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix metro area got a reprieve from several days of intense heat with its first noticeable rainfall in two months.

The National Weather Service reported scattered showers overnight with more expected Wednesday afternoon, along with isolated thunderstorms. The low temperature in Phoenix was 83 degrees, forecasters said. Forecasters are also warning residents of Phoenix and its surrounding suburbs to be careful on the road. Between wet weather and gusty winds, motorists should exercise caution.

This stint of rainfall comes after last week where the high temp in Phoenix was at least 115 for six consecutive days.

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 On Your Side, updated throughout the day.

