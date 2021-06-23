Cancel
MLB

What MLB position players deserve to be All-Star Game starters?

By Tim Kelly
610AM Sports Radio
610AM Sports Radio
 8 days ago

Who should start for each league in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game? Tim Kelly of Audacy Sports breaks down the deserving candidates from each league.

610AM Sports Radio

610AM Sports Radio

All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.

MLBtheScore

MLB releases All-Star Game jerseys, hats

The players taking part in the 2021 All-Star Game at Coors Field are going to be wearing the same jerseys and hats this year. Major League Baseball released the new gear Thursday, which will be worn during the contest on July 13:. Major Leaguers wore their team jerseys for the...
MLBHouston Press

Houston Astros Remain In Hunt at Every Position For MLB All Star Game

If there was one thing evident from this past weekend's Houston Astros' sweep of the Chicago White Sox, aside from the fact that the Astros are clearly among the best teams in the sport right now, it's that some fans and media of opposing teams are still having a hard time moving on from the Astros' sign stealing scandal.
MLBTrentonian

JAY DUNN: Casting my ballot for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game

There was a time when people took the All-Star Game seriously. There was a time when players played to win and league presidents gloated when their side prevailed. There are no more league presidents and if there were they probably wouldn't be gloating about the All-Star Game. There's still plenty of glitz and glamor when the sport's best gather inside a single stadium in mid-season, but the game itself has become nothing more than a glorified exhibition.
MLBPosted by
NESN

How Red Sox Players Fare In Latest MLB All-Star Game Voting Update

When Major League Baseball provided the first All-Star Game voting update a week ago, there was good news for the Boston Red Sox. And, well, nothing has changed. Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers still lead American League voting at their respective positions, while J.D. Martinez still ranks second behind Shohei Ohtani at designated hitter. Alex Verdugo remains eighth among AL outfielders.
MLBchatsports.com

Home Run Derby at Coors Field: 8 participants we hope to see

Coors Field, Home Run Derby, Denver, 2005 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, Coors Brewing Company, Shohei Ohtani. Jun 17, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) hits against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports.
MLBLynchburg News and Advance

Jersey boys: MLB to use unique uniforms for All-Star Game

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is getting rid of club uniforms and caps for the All-Star Game in favor of specially-designed league outfits. MLB released the looks Thursday that will be used for the July 13 game at Denver's Coors Field. The host National League has white jerseys...
MLBchatsports.com

Colorado Rockies: Who deserves an All-Star Game spot

Jun 18, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies left fielder Raimel Tapia (15) slides into second on a double in the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports. On June 14, Major League Baseball released the initial All-Star Ballot results. The...
SportsLaredo Morning Times

Local volleyball players appreciative of All-Star Game

The Class of 2021 volleyball players had an opportunity to play one final game. Foes became teammates as they played at the place where their careers all started, the main Boys & Girls club. The West All-Stars swept the East All-Stars 3-0 (25-15, 25-10, 25-13) in the inaugural InkByrd Designs...