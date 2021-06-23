Zodiac killer cipher solution divides experts, enthusiasts

In ancient China, the studies of feng shui were deeply intertwined with the other Taoist modalities such as astrology, face reading, and Chinese medicine. Feng shui and astrology were two of the first practices that were commonly applied, even before medicine, because they were the least invasive. The two come from the same ocean of wisdom and are intended to be used in tandem. Even now, experienced feng shui practitioners use astrology as part of the feng shui environmental analysis. The qi (life force energy) of your space is not separate from your own personal energy, while also being intrinsically connected to the qi of the cosmos.