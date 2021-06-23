Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Zodiac killer cipher solution divides experts, enthusiasts

By Marcus White
Posted by 
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 8 days ago

A French-Moroccan man claims he solved two of the Zodiac killer’s ciphers shortly after a team of hobbyist cryptologists cracked another. Enthusiasts, and even some experts, don’t believe him.

www.audacy.com
Community Policy
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ciphers#Fbi#The Zodiac Killer#French Moroccan#The New York Times#Kayr#Z32#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Reddit
Related
San Francisco, CASFGate

Feuds erupt after man claims he found Zodiac Killer's identity in a cipher

A French engineer is convinced he's solved one of true crime's greatest mysteries. But the problem is no one seems to believe him. In January, Fayçal Ziraoui began posting on a popular forum where sleuths dissect theories about the Zodiac Killer, who murdered five people in the Bay Area from 1968-69. Ziraoui's long, detailed posts describe the process by which he says he cracked two of Zodiac's unsolved ciphers, known as Z13 and Z32. Z13 was sent to the San Francisco Chronicle in 1970 and says "My name is" followed by 13 letters and symbols. Z32 was also received by the Chronicle in 1970, along with a letter threatening to "wipe out a school bus" and an annotated map of Mount Diablo.
LifestyleSan Francisco Chronicle

Did a French engineer crack the last two Zodiac ciphers?

A French engineer says he’s cracked two ciphers purportedly left behind by the infamous Zodiac Killer, including one that he reportedly says reveals the murderer’s identity. But Fayçal Ziraoui’s impressive claims — including that he deciphered the killer’s mystifying messages in just two weeks — have been met with stiff...
LifestyleIFLScience

Zodiac Killer's Final Two Messages May Have Been Decoded, And His Identity Finally Revealed

An engineer and amateur codebreaker believes that he has cracked the final two scrambled messages of the Zodiac Killer, one of which appears to reveal his identity. In the late 1960s, heading into the early 1970s, a serial killer going by the pseudonym "Zodiac" murdered at least five people in California. During his spree, the killer sent taunting messages to the press written through a cipher, where letters are substituted for different letters or numbers (or in the case of the Zodiac killer, a series of symbols).
Lifestylemarketresearchtelecast.com

Zodiac killer: an engineer claims he deciphered the last two messages and discovered his real name

Fayçal Ziraoui, an engineer and business consultant living outside of Paris, France, claims to have decoded the last two unsolved encrypted messages from the Zodiac Killer, which during the 1960s and 1970s frightened the citizens of northern North America. California, USA. The messages known as Z13 Y Z32, by the amount of characters that each one contains. In addition, it reveals the name of the killer: Lawrence Kaye, one of the suspects in the case.
LifestylePosted by
Womanly Live

Zodiac Guide: 7 Intriguing Facts About A Cancer

Cancer is the fourth astrological sign, symbolized by the crab. Surprisingly enough, it is the only star sign ruled by the Moon, making it overly sensitive, emotional, and moody. The cancer season lasts from June 21 until July 22. It is a water sign (alongside Pisces and Scorpio), which explains...
Texas StatePosted by
KVUE

Elon Musk, the second-richest man in the world, lives in a $50K tiny home

TEXAS, USA — Valued as the world's second-richest man with a net-worth of $166 billion, Elon Musk's primary home is not some big, fancy mansion we all know he can afford. Instead, he lives in a $50,000 tiny home in Boca Chica, Texas, near SpaceX’s development and test site. Musk tweeted in June that he had sold most of his real estate assets and the tiny home was his primary residence.
Lifestylethespruce.com

Feng Shui Astrology Zodiac Signs for the Months

In ancient China, the studies of feng shui were deeply intertwined with the other Taoist modalities such as astrology, face reading, and Chinese medicine. Feng shui and astrology were two of the first practices that were commonly applied, even before medicine, because they were the least invasive. The two come from the same ocean of wisdom and are intended to be used in tandem. Even now, experienced feng shui practitioners use astrology as part of the feng shui environmental analysis. The qi (life force energy) of your space is not separate from your own personal energy, while also being intrinsically connected to the qi of the cosmos.
Lost Creek, PAPottsville Republican Herald

Radio enthusiasts scan globe for messages

BARNESVILLE — Jim Munley’s family spurred a love of radio in him that has lasted all his life, and brought him to a Ryan Township farm Saturday to publicize that medium as a way to communicate around the world. “My father was a radio operator in World War II,” Munley,...
PetsTrendHunter.com

Ornithology Enthusiast Apps

The Merlin Bird ID app has been developed but he Cornell Lab or Ornithology as a solution for avid or amateur birders to use when they want to pinpoint the specific species that might call their neighborhood home. The app is capable of utilizing its advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology...