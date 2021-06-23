Cancel
2021 Women Who Mean Business honoree: Yen Marshall with Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs

By Rebecca Kuzins – Contributor
Sacramento Business Journal
Sacramento Business Journal
Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association(apapa) & Apapa Community Educat Company. Following a 30-year career at AT&T, including a four-year stint as area director, Yen Marshall started as the national executive director for the Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs in 2019. The organization helps empower Asian and Pacific Islander Americans through education, leadership and civic engagement.

