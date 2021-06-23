2021 Women Who Mean Business honoree: Yen Marshall with Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs

This Pride month, Asian Americans Advancing Justice — Los Angeles wants to highlight queer and trans Asian American leaders who have inspired us and so many others. As we celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, it is also crucial that we take the time to acknowledge artists, activists, and change makers who have brought us to where we are and continue to fight for justice. Asian Americans in queer and trans spaces have done incredible work addressing the issues faced at the intersection of identities, building community and empowering some of the most vulnerable in our communities. We are proud to celebrate the achievements, joy, and love of LGBTQ+ Asian Americans this month and year round.