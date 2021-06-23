At least 6 people injured after D.C. pedestrian bridge collapses, trapping 500-pound diesel fuel truck

(Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(WASHINGTON) The collapse of a pedestrian bridge onto the DC-295 in Washington D.C. on Wednesday left at least six people injured, according to NBC4.

Officials said the incident left a truck trapped underneath with 500 gallons of diesel fuel leaking. At least one other vehicle was also trapped under the bridge.

With nearly 25 gallons of fuel spilling into nearby drains, a D.C. Department of Energy & Environment spokesperson said a hazardous team put down material to absorb the leaking fuel and stop it from diverting into waterways.

At least four people were taken to the hospital and the two others were treated on scene.

No one was reported trapped underneath the bridge. It is unknown what caused the bridge to collapse at the time.