Birmingham, AL

$33 million renovation of long-vacant Birmingham building set to begin next month

By Michael Tomberlin
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 8 days ago
The $33 million revitalization of one of Birmingham's biggest empty eyesores is set to begin in July, and the project is getting help from a team of students from Tuskegee University. The transformation of the five-story, 140,000-square-foot former American Red Cross building into 192 apartments, to be known as Market...

Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama NewsCenter

Birmingham, AL
Good News from Home: telling the good news stories of Alabama.

 https://alabamanewscenter.com/
#Commercial Real Estate#Workforce Housing#Affordable Housing#American Red Cross#Market Lofts On Third#Vimeo#Tuskegee University#Tsacs#Opportunity Alabama#Lofts At American Life
