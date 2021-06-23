$33 million renovation of long-vacant Birmingham building set to begin next month

“We met at a car wash on Nederland Ave in Nederland, Texas. I was with a couple of friends and the car wash was the hangout. She drove up with a friend of hers. I looked at her and I thought, ‘Man, this is a beautiful woman. I think I’ll talk to her.’ I was shy as I could be. I didn’t ask her out then, but I called later in the week. I asked her out, made the date with her, and then she called me back and said, ‘I can’t make that day. My friend is coming in from out of town and I really need to meet with her. Call me back.’ I sat there and pondered on it for a day or two and said I’m going to grab this opportunity. I called her back and we had our first date. It went very well. She was someone I could talk to. She was very smart. She was very pretty. She is still very pretty. First of all, I thought she was somebody I wanted to be friends with. The more I knew her, I thought that this is somebody I love. She’s my best friend. I can tell her anything knowing I’ll never be judged harshly about it. She’s still the same beautiful person that I first met.” – Jeff Seward of Huntsville, with Sue, his wife of 52 years.