Kansas City area flash flood watch begins Thursday

The Kansas City area will be under a flash flood watch from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

The National Weather Service said Wednesday that “several rounds” of thunderstorms are expected, along with “repeated bouts of heavy rainfall.”

41 Action News meteorologist Wes Peery said that the metro’s severe weather risk is at a Level 3 of 5 for Thursday evening.

A strong line of storms could produce damaging wind gusts, hail and, potentially, an isolated tornado.

