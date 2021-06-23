Cancel
Celebrities

Drake Bell offers guilty plea relating to charges of crimes against a child

By Joe Cingrana
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 8 days ago

Reports have surfaced that Nickelodeon star and singer Drake Bell has pleaded guilty to charges against him related to crimes against a child, first reported earlier this month.

