Northern Lehigh School Board — Personnel
Northern Lehigh School Board approved the following personnel matters last Monday:. • Retirements: Cynthia Grammes, Peters Elementary first-grade teacher, effective July 25, after 28 years of service; Deborah Kuhns, cafeteria worker, effective June 14, after 11 years of service; Donna Marks, assistant to the food service director, effective Dec. 31, after six years of service; William Marks, district maintenance worker, effective Jan. 3, 2022, after 5.5 years of service.www.tnonline.com