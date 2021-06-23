Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Northern Lehigh School Board — Personnel

Times News
 8 days ago

Northern Lehigh School Board approved the following personnel matters last Monday:. • Retirements: Cynthia Grammes, Peters Elementary first-grade teacher, effective July 25, after 28 years of service; Deborah Kuhns, cafeteria worker, effective June 14, after 11 years of service; Donna Marks, assistant to the food service director, effective Dec. 31, after six years of service; William Marks, district maintenance worker, effective Jan. 3, 2022, after 5.5 years of service.

www.tnonline.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Peters Elementary#Spanish
Related
Sierra County, NMgpkmedia.com

Summer “Housekeeping” As School Board Meets

With the school year over and students on summer recess, the school board met June 14 to discuss and take action on contracts for the coming year for ancillary staff, bus fleet contracts, and the 2021-2022 collective bargaining agreement (CBA). One of the more potentially important issues however, was one...
Altoona, WIPosted by
Leader-Telegram

Altoona school board member resigns

ALTOONA — A member of the five-person Altoona school board has resigned, clearing a path for candidates to apply for a year-and-a-half-long term on the board. Dr. Terry Neff said Tuesday that he and his family are relocating to the New England area, where he grew up, when his wife Dr. Paula Kleintjes Neff retires.
Fremont, INEvening Star

Perry joins Fremont School Board

FREMONT — Fremont Community Schools Board of Trustees has a new member as of Monday. Alicia Perry was tapped to take the place of outgoing member Marty McNeal, who moved out of the district and was no longer able to serve. McNeal had his last meeting in May. Perry’s desire...
Fluvanna County, VAfluvannareview.com

Candidate for Cunningham School Board seat

Eric Anderson is a candidate for the Fluvanna School Board. He is running against incumbent Charles Rittenhouse who is vying for his third term. Anderson was out of town and couldn’t respond to the questions asked of the candidates whose answers ran in last week’s edition of the paper. Here...
EducationTimes News

NL school board approves purchases

Northern Lehigh School Board, on a 7-1 vote, with Director Donna Kulp opposed, approved the following financial matters this month:. • Peters Elementary Playground Equipment through GameTime at a cost of $87,845, through the general fund. • Preferred EAP as the district’s employee assistance plan administrator beginning Aug. 1, 2021,...
waheagle.com

Wahkiakum school board hears school year reports

The Wahkiakum School District Board of Directors met Tuesday to listen to reports from principals on how the district uses data to better serve their students, make an adjustment to the superintendent’s contract, and prepare for a special two day school board workshop in July. Wahkiakum High School Principal Stephanie...
Russell County, KYlakercountry.com

RC Schools personnel report from June board meeting

Several personnel changes were announced at the Russell County Board of Education meeting. Darren Gossage – retiring as RCHS Principal effective July 31. Bethany Baird – retiring as Director of Curriculum/Instruction and State Programs effective July 1. Melissa McFall hired as Director of Curriculum/Instruction and State Programs. Jera Dunbar hired...
Sartell, MNthenewsleaders.com

School board thanks retiring superintendent

At the end of the June 21 Sartell-St. Stephen school board meeting, Board Chair Jeremy Snoberger read a statement from the board thanking retiring Superintendent Jeff Schwiebert for his seven years of service to the district. The district hired Jeff Ridlehoover to replace Schwiebert. The statement:. “As a board we...
Hawkins County, TNRogersville Review

Hawkins School Board honors retirees

At their June 3 meeting, the Hawkins County School board honored 23 retirees who ranged from principles, teachers, custodians and bus drivers. Each received a gift bag and heard a ‘thank-you’ address from Board of Education Chairman Chris Christian. “You’re not teachers—you’re builders of futures,” Christian told the group. Those...
South Williamsport, PASun-Gazette

South Williamsport Area School Board takes action on personnel

In preparation for the upcoming school year, the South Williamsport Area School Board approved several service agreements and personnel items at their recent meeting. Five agreements between the district and BLaST Intermediate Unit 17 for 2021-22 gained board approval. They are:. • IDEA agreement which provides federal funding for special...
Dexter, MIthesuntimesnews.com

Update on Dexter School Board Vacancies

I’m sad to share with you that two long-standing DCS Board of Education members are stepping down at the end of June. Board President Dr. Julie Schumaker was elected to the DCS Board of Education in 2003. Board Secretary and former Board Vice President Dr. Daryl Kipke began his service on the DCS Board of Education in 2014. Their leadership and service to the students of Dexter and the Dexter community has been diligent, thoughtful, responsive, and will have lasting impact for past, current, and future students.
Educationz1077fm.com

SCHOOL BOARD SWEARS IN NEW BOARD TRUSTEE

The Morongo Unified School District board of Trustees tackled a packed agenda last night in their regular board meeting. The board began the night with the swearing in of new board Trustee Roberta Meyers. Cassidy Taylor has to story…. After swearing in their new board trustee, the board discussed the...
Castle Rock, COcoloradocommunitymedia.com

School board slate announced

An organization called “Kids First DCSD” has announced several school board candidates running as a slate for the November election, according to a news release from the group. The slate consists of Becky Myers, Mike Peterson, Christy Williams and Kaylee Winegar. All four either have children in the school district...
Cherokee, NCtheonefeather.com

Cherokee School Board wrestles with budget

The most contentious topic from Monday’s (June 21) meeting of the Cherokee Central Schools (CCS) Board of Education was the proposed fiscal year 2021-22 budget for the school. The School Board approved this budget in April, but aspects of the plan have been questioned by several members of Tribal leadership....
Griswold, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Griswold School Board Meeting Recap

(Griswold) The Griswold Community School Board met Monday night to discuss several different items. The meeting opened up with old business regarding board policies and establishing activity pass fees for the upcoming school year. From there, the board went on to discuss new topics in the district. Superintendent Dave Henrichs told KSOM/KS95 that after a facility walkthrough, the board considered removing tennis and sand volleyball courts.
Garrett, INEvening Star

School board OKs compensation package

GARRETT — The Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board Monday approved a compensation package for administrative and non-certified employees for the next year. The measure includes 2% increases for administrative employees including the superintendent, high school and middle school principals and assistant principals, elementary principal and high school athletic director; a 1.5% increase for the elementary assistant principal; and a 6.76% hike for the Career Development Program director. Non-certified employees will see an estimated across-the-board 3% increase.
Lee County, FLPosted by
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lee County school board spending????

Something mighty fishy with H-14 agenda item for 6/22/21 meeting. Why is the school board spending over 600k for one child to go into a residential education girl’s facility in Idaho for three years?. If you research the name of this Idaho facility and its various past and present iterations...
Rochester, PAbeavercountyradio.com

Rochester School Board Holds Meeting

(Story by Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Curtis Walsh) (Rochester Township, PA) Rochester School Board met tonight for their last meeting until August. The board started off with a private executive session that lasted 15 minutes to discuss a litigation and real estate matter. Once the public meeting got underway, the board paid the general fund bill of $396,682.93 and cafeteria fund bill of $26,652.32. Three tax exonerations were approved for properties at 824 First Street, 102 Landell Street, and 737 Beaver Street for years that the properties were in the repository. Also on the agenda was a motion for the purchase of two parcels of unused and undeveloped land on Maryland Avenue at a cost of $8,500 to develop additional parking. The motion was rejected. The board also approved a renewal contract for 2021-2022 with Nutrition Group Inc., as it was approved by the state, as well as a sponsor agreement with the YMCA to supply summer lunches until the end of June 2022. In addition, a lease agreement with Head Start was approved to utilize one classroom at a rate of $12,000 for the 2021-2022 school year.