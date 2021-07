FORT MADISON – Serena Vincent is a cancer survivor, and now owns a business that indirectly was born out of the changes cancer brought to her life. After being diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2019, Vincent had surgery in January of 2020 and then began radiation treatment and chemotherapy. During the time away from her job, and because of the impact of the disease on her life, she didn’t return to her job and decided to follow her passion.