Over the weekend, my family and I traveled a couple hours north to one of our favorite summer camping and floating spots, only to witness an episode of MTV Spring Break. Last week I wrote a story about an area near Stanley, Idaho, that we go to every summer to float tube and camp for two to three days. My wife and other members of the group left Thursday afternoon to claim a waterfront campsite, and we ended up getting the one we've camped at the last couple of years. What we didn't know is that in the course of one year, our favorite site has become the parking lot and community float tube blow up center.