Franky Monet Says There's A Lot Of Lady Gaga In Her Character, Believed She Was Being Pranked By WWE

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Franky Monet spoke about which wrestlers she’d like to face in both the NXT brand and the main roster in WWE. Here are highlights:. She said: “The whole entire WWE roster, it’s just an endless amount of first time matches for me after this decade long career, finally getting there. So there’s so many women there who have been there for quite a while that we just have never crossed paths. So this is an opportunity for so many dream matches for me from everyone at NXT to taking on the NXT Women’s Champion in Raquel Gonzalez to Dakota Kai to Ember Moon. Shotzi Blackheart and I have tagged before on the indies but never had a one-on-one match against each other, and then you look at the Nattie’s (Natalya) of the main roster. Both of us trained from Calgary, Alberta, Canada. I’d love to face Nattie. I’d love to face Naomi. I’d love to face Charlotte. I’d love for Becky Lynch to come back. Sasha Banks, the new talent in Bianca Belair and of course, Rhea Ripley, it’s just an endless amount of these dream matches, and I can’t wait to be fully, totally in the mix and really get started on that.“