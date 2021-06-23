Henrico officer fires weapon during shooting investigation

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- An adult is injured following a shooting that prompted a heavy police presence and traffic detours in western Henrico on Wednesday afternoon.

Three people are now in custody in connection with the incident, Henrico Police say. Police say that the incident began with an attempted robbery.

On Wednesday around 2 p.m., Henrico Police were in the 9300 block of Silver Stream Lane for an unrelated investigation. Officers then saw two people begin to exchange gunfire with one another.

Officers were able to engage those shooting at one another and during the interaction, a Henrico County Police Officer fired their weapon.

"These officers were able to quickly engage these individuals and ultimately, a Henrico Police officer did discharge his firearm," Matt Pecka with Henrico Police said.

Henrico Police say that the officers involved in the incident were not hurt.

"As you can imagine, this is a heightened incident in which officers were in the area on an unrelated matter observing the shooting taking place and they had to quickly act," Pecka said.

Henrico Police

One adult male victim has been transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained from the incident. The Officer-Involved Investigations Team is now at the scene and is assisting in the investigation.

WTVR Police investigate at the Copper Mill Apartments in Henrico.

"Oh God, that was really close," Devin Johnston, who was in the area at the time of the incident, said.

Johnston was working outside a little after 2 p.m. when she heard gunshots.

"All of the sudden we hear three gunshots and everyone was like, oh my god, what was that? My manager started running over, locking up the gates and doors, chaining them up," Johnston said.

Johnston said that it was a scary situation that she thinks could have been worse.

"I think it could have gone a lot further than it did," Johnston said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Anonymous tips can be submitted on the P3Tip app from any smartphone device.