With the start of summer comes the start of our favorite time of year: wedding season. If you're planning a summer wedding, it's also time to pick your bridesmaid dresses. Say goodbye to dark colors and heavy fabrics and hello to pastels and flowy gowns for your wedding day. Whether you're looking for spaghetti straps or long sleeves, chiffon or silk, beading or other embellishments, we've got you covered on all of the best summer bridesmaid dresses perfect for warmer weather. (After all, we don't want your wedding party sweating on the dance floor.) Check out our list of the 23 best summer bridesmaid dresses below.