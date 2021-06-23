Cancel
Energy Industry

Consumers Energy Announces Plan to End Coal Use by 2025

By Ann Williams
wsgw.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsumers Energy's Karn-Weadock Plant in Hampton Township (source: Consumers Energy) Consumers Energy has announced a sweeping proposal to stop using coal as a fuel source for electricity by 2025 —15 years faster than currently planned. The plan would make the company one of the first in the nation to go coal-free and provide a 20-year blueprint to meet Michigan’s energy needs while protecting the environment for future generations.

www.wsgw.com
State
Michigan State
