Measure for Measure: Motivate Your Melody

By David Alzofon
Posted by 
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Flu2O_0adGAMU000

Fasten your seatbelts: This column covers the map, from Max Martin to John Carpenter to Elvis. And what knits it all together? A songwriting secret that will supercharge your melodic IQ.

The theme for this column is structure. It began to take shape while listening to Friedemann Findeisen’s YouTube channel, Holistic Songwriting. Friedemann is American Songwriter’s newest columnist and bestselling author of The Addiction Formula (highly recommended). The video was “Do THIS with Every Song You Write”:

“In the beginning,” he said, “writing a song can feel overwhelming. When you have thousands of options, making decisions becomes harder and harder. So in this episode we look at some things we can accept as a given for our writing. So let’s take a look at structuring a pop song.

“What’s the typical structure for a pop song? Is it A) IntroVerse – (Pre) – ChorusVerse – (Pre) – ChorusBridgeChorus?

Yes, it is. This is not a quiz show. Using this structure means you only have to write three different sections: Verse, Chorus, and Bridge. The rest is merely repetition.”

This is song structure—the big picture. But how does one fill those three boxes? They need internal structure, especially when it comes to the signature element of songwriting success, melody.

This set off a search for Swedish producer/songwriter Max Martin, whose phenomenal career includes 22 Billboard Hot 100 number-ones, a record unmatched by all but Lennon & McCartney. Martin believes that melody rules, and his rules for writing melody have come to be known as “melodic math.”

Those seeking the certainty of “melodic math” might do well to listen to Max himself:

“There’s all these theories: ‘It’s all math,’ and ‘It’s a formula, and all that stuff. And that’s not really true. Because it’s like a toolbox of problem-solving formulas.

“So once you start writing a song, it’s not like you sit down and say, ‘Okay, let’s use the ‘3-D’ from some thing… That’s not what it is at all… I believe it has to come from some kind of, just inspiration in the beginning.

“So you write the thing, and then it is like, ‘So now what do I do?’ You’re stuck. That’s when you start using these tricks, you know, the tools… It’s all about balance to me… So it doesn’t become too repetitive or boring, you see.”

Despite what Max says, “repetition” is a word that comes up repeatedly in connection with melodic math. But it’s not that simple: Martin repeats his “motifs” (brief melodic figures) in varied form. This is a compositional technique called motivic development, which dates back to Mozart (K. 550) and Beethoven (Symphony No. 5).

Can motivic development help us structure our verse, chorus, and bridge? Just ask Doc Pomus.

Calling Elvis

Listen to “His Latest Flame” all the way through. Then restart.

Intro (pause at 0:06): Four bars of harmonic and rhythmic motifs. Could you grow your first verse from this? Here’s how Doc Pomus managed it.

Start over, and this time, trace the melody in the air with your index finger.

Verse 1 (pause at 0:22): After “A very old friend,” your index finger was probably raised. This was the first motif. Verse 1 grows out of this one idea. First, it repeats higher and higher. At “tell – in’ ev – ’ry one in town” it reverses, falling downward twice (balancing “ups” with “downs”).

When you trace the melody with your index finger, you can feel how gestures shape the phrase. Notice that they form an arc, ensuring a verse whose parts relate to the whole.

Gestures 3 and 4, which occur on “[3] And Marie’s the name [4] of his latest flame.” echo motif 1, “A very old friend.” Melodically, they hone in on the tonic, closing out the verse on a strong IV-V7-I cadence (C-D7-G). Structure, again.

Motifs have structure, too, such as “sideways-up-sideways,” as in “A ver – y old friend.” Scale tones and interval color determine the mood. The rising line builds anticipation.

Assignment: Trace the melody in ten songs. Movement helps you

motivic unity.

What about Michael Myers?

Film scores lend themselves to motif-based expressions of character, mood, and dramatic action.

John Carpenter’s dad, who was head of the Music Department at Western Kentucky University, probably introduced him to motivic development early on, since he handles the device with ease. Listen to the Halloween theme and you will hear a relentlessly repeating Michael Myers motif with an agitated beat and a disturbing interval leap, underscored by an insidious, ominous countermelody.

For character motifs, study John Williams’ Star Wars scores.

Some of the most interesting atmospheric scores come from acoustic guitarists. See “Scoring Film with Acoustic Guitar” by Will Hackett on YouTube.

Outro

The moral: Think small, conquer all. One motif each for verse, chorus, and bridge, then grow them.

Unfortunately, much had to be edited out of this column. For more, look up Rick Beato and others on YouTube. Finally, trace the melodies of ten songs. Your gestures will show you more than words can say about motivic unity.

Photo credit: Maksym Kaharlytskyi on Unsplash

American Songwriter

American Songwriter

85
Followers
258
Post
8K+
Views
Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Light The Torch

We had the pleasure of interviewing Howard Jones of Light The Torch over Zoom video!. Time fortifies the bonds between us. Since emerging in 2018, Light The Torch have grown stronger in lockstep together as a band and as friends. Through this growth, the Los Angeles, CA trio—Howard Jones [vocals], Francesco Artusato [guitar], and Ryan Wombacher [bass]—only enhanced every aspect of their signature sound. Upheld by head-spinning seven-string virtuosity, yet also anchored to skyscraping melodies, the group crafted twelve no-nonsense and no-holds-barred metallic anthems on their 2021 second full-length album, You Will Be The Death of Me [Nuclear Blast].
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

SongWriter: the Rod Picott Interview

SongWriter is a podcast of stories and “answer songs” featuring Amanda Shires, David Gilmour of Pink Floyd, Mary Gauthier, Roxane Gay, and Joyce Carol Oates. Songwriter Rod Picott wrote a brand new song in response to his friend Nicholson Baker’s novel, The Anthologist for the most recent episode. Below is an edited version of the conversation Rod and I had about his and Nicholson’s work, and about the song he wrote.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Review: The Mountain Goats Dig Into Darkness on ‘Dark In Here’

The fact that The Mountain Goats’ new opus, Dark In Here, comes so quickly on the heels of three very recent albums released over the past 15 months alone—Getting Into Knives, Songs for Pierre Chuvin and the digital only The Jordan Lake Sessions—speaks volumes about their prolific prowess. In truth, many of the songs on the new record were outgrowths of the March 2020 sessions that initially spawned Getting Into Knives, but even so, the fact that the Durham North Carolina-based quartet has released no less than 20 albums over the course of their 27 year career affirms the fact that this band is never short on inspiration or motivation.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

The Killers Working Well Into Eighth Album with Dave Keuning

Earlier this year, The Killers finished recording their seventh album, featuring founding member and guitarist Dave Keuning, and are well into working on their eighth release. “It still sounds like The Killers,” said Keuning of the band’s seventh album in a recent interview. “A lot of these songs were ready to be recorded, and I would come in and play guitar. I did actually come in with a few song ideas that we worked on together and then made the record, so that was fun. It’s different.”
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Rebelution Return to Living ‘In the Moment’

In 2020, the forced hiatus from touring was a welcome break for Rebelution frontman and guitarist Eric Rachmany, who got married, welcomed his first child into the world, and spent most of the quarantined year living in his wife’s native Guam, taking in the island life, and grooves, which would penetrate the band’s seventh album In the Moment (Easy Star Records).
Musiclondonjazznews.com

Alex Paxton – ‘Music For Bosch People’

(Birmingham Record Company BRC011. Album review by Fiona Mactaggart) Not a lot causes this writer to laugh out loud, but this album did, repeatedly. For improvising trombonist, prolific composer and band-leader Alex Paxton’s new electro-acoustic album Music For Bosch People is a witty and exhilarating kaleidoscope of musical ideas, with a stew of references ranging from musique concrète to Frank Zappa. Still only in his early 30s, Paxton has already composed for orchestra, opera, film, theatre and, perhaps most impressively of all, for children.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Greg Loiacono Shares Instrumental Guitar Piece "Last Day Of June"

True to the spirit of the day, Greg Loiacono, co-founding member of The Mother Hips, has released his latest single, "Last Day Of June" (listen/share). An instrumental guitar-based piece in the lineage of artists like John Fahey, John Renbourn and Robbie Basho, the recording completes a series of four solo singles issued by Loiacono and The Mother Hips’ longtime record label, Blue Rose. Loiacono performs the song on acoustic guitar on top of a subtle synthesizer bed, while Scott Hirsch of Hiss Golden Messenger adds ebow guitar.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

The Top 20 Elvis Costello Songs of All Time

Mixing the political and the personal, the public and the private, wit and wisdom, humor and heartbreak, droll observations and naked confessions, screeching rock and stately pop, “Man Out Of Time” is the emotional centerpiece and master stroke on Imperial Bedroom, Elvis Costello’s tremendous 1982 album. To these ears, it is his finest single song, although it is a testament to the man that this was an extremely difficult choice because of the abundance of sublime competition for the spot.
Worldanalogplanet.com

Masabumi Kikuchi’s Virtuosic Swan Song Hanamichi Is Worth A Listen

Influenced by Thelonious Monk and Duke Ellington, Masabumi Kikuchi studied music at the Tokyo Arts College High School. Thanks to a string of successful bossa nova records with saxophonist Sadeo Watanabe, Kikuchi became one of Japan’s best-known jazz musicians: throughout his career, he played with Gil Evans, Elvin Jones, Sonny Rollins, Joe Henderson, Bill Laswell, Paul Motian, and even Miles Davis. The vast majority of his solo records or sessions as leader are out-of-print and unavailable in America; most accessible are his recordings in Motian’s trio and a couple late period ECM releases. In those later years, Kikuchi recorded a wealth of improvisational “floating sound and harmony,” though never released any of it. He told Ben Ratliff in 2012, “I never felt virtuosic at all, in my life, even for a moment. Because I don’t have technique. So I’ve had to develop my own language.”
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Emily Wolfe: Still an “Outlier”

There was a moment when Emily Wolfe came to the realization that while she can shred the guitar on stage, she also writes some damn good songs, too. A long way from her early days, playing off a Harmony acoustic guitar at the age of 10, then dissecting the catalog of indie-rockers Rogue Wave for hours on end in her teens, Wolfe has since hit major festival stages and recently designed her own signature guitar with Epiphone. On Outlier, Wolfe’s second album and follow up to her 2019 self-titled debut and 2014 EP Roulette, the Austin-based singer, songwriter, and guitarist finds her most intrepid voice yet.
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Liz Phair – Soberish

Liz Phair, a successful singer-songwriter, recently released her new album Soberish. She has been recording and touring with her music for over 25 years and is a Grammy-nominated artist. Her latest album gives her the space to showcase her talent. Soberish is a 13-track album that tells her personal stories through distinct production and emotional lyrics.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Hanson Drops Catchy New Single “Only Love” as a Traveling Anthem

Ever since the early ’90s, Hanson has been an impressive force on the pop-rock scene. From producing their international hit “MMMBop” to competing in season five of The Masked Singer, it would appear that this band of brothers has done it all. Yet, their most recent project signals to Hanson fans that the cup of creativity still runneth over for the trio.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Daily Discovery: East LA’s Talk Time Induces Catharsis With “Dead Weight” from Forthcoming EP ‘Necessary Evil’

Partially inspired by Prince’s “Let’s Get Crazy”, singer-songwriter Edson Choi and multi-instrumentalist Mike Nissen’s latest single, “Dead Weight” transforms anxieties into alluring catharsis. The song, from the East LA-based indie-pop duo Talk Time, is the first release from a forthcoming project EP Necessary Evil—due August 20, 2021. “We wanted to...
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: “Mr. Jones,” Adam Duritz of Counting Crows

There’s a great deal about the famed band, Counting Crows, that remains iconic since their 1993 debut LP release, August And Everything After. And perhaps at the top of that list is the band’s first commercial single, “Mr. Jones.” To say the track was everywhere in the mid-‘90s would be an understatement. Radio stations from rock to top 40 played the cut seemingly every hour, or more often.