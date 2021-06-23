Men’s Guide: What Men Should Wear on Their First Date

One of the hottest debates in the fashion world pertains to whether you can wear leggings as pants. One camp deems leggings to be most appropriate for long tops, tunics, and dresses, while the other argues that they can be worn like jeans or slacks. While it’s certainly true that leggings look good with longer tops, there’s no reason why they can’t be styled like regular pants. They can be dressed up or dressed down depending on the event or activity. It doesn’t hurt that they have more stretch and are easier to put on than pants, too.