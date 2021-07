What’s on your bucket list? I’ve been lucky enough to cross quite a few things off mine but there are still some things that remain. I’d love to stay in one of those overwater bungalows in Tahiti, split a bottle of wine with Taylor Swift, visit all 50 states as well as every NFL Stadium, and stand on the stage at Radio City Music Hall. I’ve got some slightly more obtainable things on the list as well. What’s stopping you from crossing something off your list this summer? Now is a perfect time. Especially after last year when we realized just how precious time is and the ability to do things like travel, attend events, and spend time with loved ones. If that’s not motivation enough what if you could get $3,000 for crossing something off the bucket list? That definitely got my attention.