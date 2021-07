Sterling High School Class of 1981 is preparing for their 40th Class Reunion to be held on July 30 and 31. All classmates graduating are welcomed. We are on Facebook (SHS CO 1981) and welcome members. If you are not on Facebook or know of classmates that are not on Facebook please contact Sandy Kiel (970-580-0717) or Marla Foxhoven (970-520-9564) for details.