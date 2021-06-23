Battle Creek Couple Engaged at Pancake House Searching for Video

Kristance Buelow from Portage is a lot of things, but most of all her passion for creativity is what inspired her to start her own shop making custom book covers. Believe it or not, there are people who still enjoy hard copies of books. Book stores like Kazoo Books and Bookbug in Kalamazoo are hidden gems in the city, but with a MASSIVE selection to choose from, and Kristance is now offering a fun way to keep them protected with her wide variety of designs to chose from. The large book protectors can fit most hardcover books with 500 pages easily, and the smaller covers will hold a Kindle Paperwhite or Mass Market Paperback sized book. Custom size and design orders can be made through her page, as she displayed her excitement for the opening of her shop: