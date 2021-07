The Puerto Rico Oversight Board told Gov. Pedro Pierluisi and Puerto Rico legislative leaders that the lawmakers’ effort to undo a 2017 labor law is illegal. Versions of a bill moving through both houses of the legislature would repeal portions of Act 4-2017, the Labor Transformation and Flexibility Act, and “reestablish many of the burdensome labor restrictions that existed prior to passage of the LFTA, as well as to create new labor restrictions,” Board Executive Director Natalie Jaresko wrote to Pierluisi, Senate President José Dalmau, and Speaker of the House Rafael Hernández Montañez on Thursday.