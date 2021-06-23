NEW GUIDE: Adafruit Trinkey QT2040 #AdafruitLearningSystem #Adafruit @adafruit
It’s half USB Key, half Adafruit QT Py, and a lotta RP2040!. It’s Trinkey QT2040, the circuit board with an RP2040 heart and Stemma QT legs. The PCB is designed to slip into any USB A port on a computer or laptop. There’s an RP2040 microcontroller on board with just enough circuitry to keep it happy. There’s an RGB NeoPixel, a reset and bootloader or user button and a STEMMA QT Port on the end. That’s it!blog.adafruit.com