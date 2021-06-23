Cancel
Electronics

NEW GUIDE: Adafruit Trinkey QT2040 #AdafruitLearningSystem #Adafruit @adafruit

By Kattni
adafruit.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s half USB Key, half Adafruit QT Py, and a lotta RP2040!. It’s Trinkey QT2040, the circuit board with an RP2040 heart and Stemma QT legs. The PCB is designed to slip into any USB A port on a computer or laptop. There’s an RP2040 microcontroller on board with just enough circuitry to keep it happy. There’s an RGB NeoPixel, a reset and bootloader or user button and a STEMMA QT Port on the end. That’s it!

blog.adafruit.com
New York City, NY

Made in NYC 6/16/2021 Featuring #Adafruit Pick ‘n Place and Board Loader

Pick ‘n Place time lapse, including Pick ‘n Placing LEDs for 9×16 Charlieplexed Matrix (0:05) Board loader loading Trinket M0 PCBs (0:45) Stencil placing support pins, side view (1:15) Stencil placing support pins, front view (1:38) Stencil kneading solder paste (2:10) Construction crane getting assembled (2:44) Sunrise over construction site...
Electronics

NEW VIDEO: The Golden Chip – Collin’s Lab Notes #adafruit #collinslabnotes

A rare sight today, ICs dressed in gold & ceramic once roamed the land. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
Computer Science

Google TensorFlow Lite for Micro Experiments on Adafruit CLUE

The Adafruit Clue is powered by an nRF52840, which has bluetooth capabilities and a powerful Cortex M4 processors with lots of RAM – so it’s great for doing machine learning projects. Here we’ve got it working with https://experiments.withgoogle.com/collection/tfliteformicrocontrollers which will allow downloading of models over BLE (neat!) and also training of custom models. Since we have the display available, we can also show status and inferences to the user – video.
Electronics

New Products 06/23/21 feat. Adafruit MacroPad RP2040 Starter Kit – 3×4 Keys + Encoder + OLED! @adafruit #adafruit #newproducts

Flora Wearable Ultimate GPS Module: This module is the best way to add a GPS to your wearable project. It’s part of the Adafruit Flora series of wearable electronics, designed specifically for use with the Flora motherboard. Installed on the PCB is the latest of our Ultimate GPS modules, a small, super-thin, low power GPS module with built in data-logging capability! This module’s easy to use, but extremely powerful:
Shopping

JP’s Product Pick of the Week 6/22/21 NeoKey 1×4 QT @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #newproductpick

If you missed this week’s livestream of John Park’s Product Pick of the Week, not to worry, here’s the video (link video). This week’s pick is the NeoKey 1×4 QT I2C – Four Mechanical Key Switches with NeoPixels – STEMMA QT / Qwiic! Watch the video to find out about the NeoKey 1×4 QT I2C – Four Mechanical Key Switches with NeoPixels – STEMMA QT / Qwiic, how to use it, a live demo, and more.
Computers

Coding A Custom Driver For The Adafruit Mini Thermal Printer

Thermal printers are cool… or, uh, warm actually. They use heat to make images, so they never need ink and they print on receipt rolls. The thermal printer available from Adafruit is a particularly tasty example, as it comes fully documented for the budding hacker. [Ed] is one such person, who set about writing his own driver to use the hardware with Linux on a Raspberry Pi.
Electronics

Kitty Toe Bean Keypad with Color TFT

Build the cutest four-button mechanical keypad with the Adafruit QT Py RP2040 and a 1.54in TFT display. Using CircuitPython, you can turn this into a USB macro pad or a MIDI controller. Designed to look like a kitty paw, this four-button keypad is 3D printed and uses mechanical key switches....
Electronics

The Great Search: We Love Flip-Flopping When Parts Are Hard to Find! #TheGreatSearch @DigiKey @Adafruit

Designing hardware during the parts shortage is really challenging – you need to spec parts but there’s now a risk you won’t be able to get it. Historically this maybe meant a delay of a few weeks or at worst, months. Now some parts are delayed 2 years! We’re revising some designs we were about to launch with ‘flip flop’ designs – where we lay out two alternative packages.
Computer Science

From the mail bag…

Get more [insert popular item] back in stock or, by god, I WILL sign up for. notifications and wait in line to place my order like everyone else!. Don’t believe me?! Send it and we’ll see what happens!. …. You guys are awesome. I don’t just mean the faces we...