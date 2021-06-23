Cancel
Vote: Help Us Pick Triathlete’s Next Cover Star

By Triathlete Editors
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe asked for your help to find the most amazing triathletes for our annual Triathlete cover contest. And you shared incredible stories of athletes who live the triathlife, help their communities, and give back and grow the sport. Each of these five athletes deserves to be on our cover—but we can only pick one. That’s why we need your help!

In or Out? Why Queer Triathletes Choose to Come Forward

Siri Lindley, a former ITU world champion turned world championship-winning coach who is married to former pro Rebekah Keat, knows only too well what it feels like to have to hide your authentic self in order to advance in triathlon. Prior to her victory at the 2001 ITU World Championships when, by her own admission, she was “still trying to make it,” she signed a sponsorship deal which required her to “grow her hair long and get a boyfriend,” she said.
Video: Conversations on Recovery and Resilience

Did you miss the Outside Games? Don’t worry! The week-long series of Q&As with top athletes as they prepare for Olympic selection and the Tokyo Games is now available to members. In this conversation, we chat with Taylor Spivey, currently ranked first in the world. Taylor talks to us about...
Your Triathlon Change Tent Questions, Answered

During a swim workout, you likely wear a swimsuit. On bike rides, you probably have a favorite pair of padded shorts. Ditto for the run, where you have other gear to keep you cool and dry. Because triathlon workouts can require more costume changes than a Cher concert, many new athletes wonder how this shakes out on race day: How do you change your clothes in the middle of a triathlon? What the hell is a change tent?
Save the Date! Triathlete Zwift Ride with Meredith Kessler

Join us next Tuesday, July 6, for our Triathlete Zwift ride with 11-time Ironman champion Meredith Kessler. The ride starts at 8 a.m. PDT/9 a.m. MDT/11 a.m. EDT and will be a one-hour workout, which you can sign up for here. Kessler will be leading us through one of her...
Meet the Texas man running 50 marathons in 50 weeks in 50 states

In November 2015, Houston’s Aaron Burros was shot five times. He was at work when he heard a commotion and went to help whoever was in distress. Burros did help, distracting the enraged individual while everyone in danger got away, but he was not so lucky. Lying on the ground after tackling one of the assailants, Burros stared up at another man, who was ready to shoot him. He now says everything slowed down in those moments, giving him a chance to wonder if he was going to die.
Olympic athlete vows to win medal in order to 'burn a US flag on the podium'

BMX freestyle Olympian Chelsea Wolfe said it was her goal to win a medal in the Tokyo Olympics so she could “burn a US flag on the podium." "My goal is to win the Olympics so I can burn a US flag on the podium. This is what they focus on during a pandemic. Hurting trans children," Wolfe said in a Facebook post last year in response to a story about the Trump administration’s stance on transgender participation in female sports.
Lessons from the Pros on Building Your Mental Game

This article was originally published in the March/April 2011 issue of Inside Triathlon. When three-time Ironman world champion Chrissie Wellington joined Team TBB in the Philippines in early 2007, she was an unknown in the triathlon world. Joining the squad meant she would be under the tutelage of the team’s coach, Brett Sutton, who is one of the most successful—and controversial—coaches in triathlon. When you’re on his team, he is “the boss.” Whatever he tells his athletes to do—whether it is endless 100-meter repeats in the pool, three-hour treadmill runs or 220K punishers on the bike—they better do it, or they are off the squad. He creates an environment that, in a very raw manner, emulates the demands of the toughest sport in the world. His athletes are put through punishing sessions all day long, day in and day out. Together, they constantly push each other until they either make it or break down.
Matt Mangel’s goal: Shooting for spot in Maccabiah Games

The 202One Summer Olympics are set for Japan. At least at the time this story is being written, it is still on. But that is not the only Team USA getting set to go overseas. The Maccabiah Games are back on as well in Israel. We will have to wait until 2022. The international games feature Jewish athletes from all over the world.
Patrick Mahomes Rips Sha'Carri Richardson's Olympics Ban: 'This Is So Trash Man'

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is among the athletes who are criticizing the United States Anti-Doping Agency for suspending American track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson. After USADA announced Richardson accepted a one-month suspension for a post-race drug test that came back positive for marijuana, Mahomes said "this is...
Edwards, Nurse named to Team Canada

Kia Nurse represented Team Canada at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro while playing with the UConn women’s basketball team. The 2018 graduate and current member of the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury will have some Huskies’ company on her team in Tokyo next month. UConn sophomore Aaliyah Edwards was...
Photos: Boiling Hot Racing at Ironman Coeur d’Alene

With temperatures topping 101 degrees F and temperatures on the ground during the men’s race hitting 133 — according to the Coeur d’Alene/Post Falls Press — 2,100 racers set out to tackle a brutally hot Ironman Coeur d’Alene course on Sunday. With a tough course and a “heat dome” hovering over the Pacific Northwest, the race saw a 27% DNF rate—one of the highest reported in Ironman history. Despite the conditions, up-and-coming American pro Sam Long took the title in 8:07:40, over a field that included 2017 Ironman world championship runner up Lionel Sanders (who faded to 13th). On the women’s side, Australian Carrie Lester broke the tape in 8:54:51 ahead of women like 2015 Ironman Coeur d’Alene winner, Heather Jackson (who flatted and DNF’d around 100 miles into the bike). For more on the race, check out the weekend recap here. Scroll down to see how it played out in pictures.
Incoming UCLA gymnastics freshmen earn Olympic berths for Team USA

Jordan Chiles nailed her double pike on floor and immediately burst into tears. It was Chiles’ final routine of her first-ever U.S. Olympic Team Trials and her teammate Simone Biles was waiting with a gift that she had long awaited to give to her “little sister” – an Olympic rings necklace just like the one dangling around the neck of the five-time Olympic medalist.
Sha’Carri Richardson Abruptly Drops Out of Pre-Olympic Race in Stockholm

Sha’Carri Richardson, the charismatic runner who took first place in the 100m at the U.S. Olympic trials, dropped out of the Diamond League, a major international track and field meet scheduled for July 4, Reuters reported Thursday. Richardson, 21, was slated to compete in the 200m event at the pre-Olympic event in Stockholm. She competed at the Diamond League’s events held in Gateshead, England, in May but did not give a reason for her decision not to participate in Stockholm, tweeting only, “I am human” on Thursday.
Ithaca’s Bernstein named Team USA head coach for Maccabiah

Rich Bernstein has accomplished a lot as a track and field coach. He led the Ithaca High School track and field program for over three decades before joining Tompkins Cortland Community College as its cross-country assistant coach in 2018. Next year, he’ll add Team USA junior track and field head coach to his resume as he was selected to lead the junior track and field team at the 2022 Maccabiah World Games in Israel.