Platteville Officials Dealing With Communication Interference

Platteville first responders and maintenance crews are struggling to communicate as signal interference increases across radio frequencies used by city staff and dispatchers. In a recent report addressed to the Platteville Common Council, staff warned that if the problem continues to worsen, the safety of first responders and residents could be jeopardized. The report says that the interference has grown in the past year and is impacting Platteville’s fire, police, streets and sewer departments, whose staff use the same communications network. Officials believe the problem stems from signal interference caused by the increased use of wireless technology, including cellular phones and routers.